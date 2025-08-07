BJP ‘influence’ in Dakshina Kannada Election Commission panel?

Mangaluru: In a sharp political development, the Congress has accused the BJP of strategically placing party affiliates within the Dakshina Kannada district’s Election Commission—allegations that intensify doubts over the impartiality of local poll oversight.

Party leaders, speaking to the media, claim that multiple BJP functionaries reportedly hold influential roles in the Election Commission panel overseeing election affairs in the region. These allegations suggest undue partisan influence in jurisdictions meant to uphold fair and transparent democratic processes.

The Congress called for an independent investigation into the composition and conduct of the panel, warning that compromised oversight could tarnish confidence in the democratic process.