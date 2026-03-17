BJP likely to field new face Vinay Kumar for Davanagere South bypoll

Davanagere: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly considering a new candidate for the upcoming by-election to the Davanagere South Assembly Constituency. Party sources indicate that the leadership may field young leader G.B. Vinay Kumar in an attempt to overcome factionalism within the local unit and strengthen its chances in the crucial bypoll. The by-election was necessitated following the demise of senior Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who had represented the constituency. The BJP is determined to win the seat this time and is carefully weighing its options amid internal differences between local leaders.

Factional politics has reportedly intensified within the Davanagere BJP unit since the last Lok Sabha election. Former MP G.M. Siddeshwar and former MLA S.A. Ravindranath are said to be backing different aspirants for the party ticket. Sources said the Siddeshwar faction has been lobbying strongly for party ticket to his close associate Yashwanth Rao Jadhav. However, the Ravindranath camp has reportedly opposed the proposal, leading to a stalemate within the party’s local leadership.

Initially, the BJP high command was said to be considering giving the ticket to B.G. Ajay Kumar, who had contested the previous election but lost. However, lack of support from certain factions has made the party leadership reconsider its options. Amid these developments, the name of G.B. Vinay Kumar has emerged as a strong contender. Party insiders say his name has been discussed at the national level, and the leadership is evaluating his candidature as a strategy to bring a fresh face into the contest and avoid internal factional disputes.

Vinay Kumar had contested the last Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate after reportedly being denied a ticket by the Indian National Congress. Despite contesting independently, he managed to secure nearly 40,000 votes, demonstrating his local influence.

Political observers believe that Vinay Kumar’s candidature could help the BJP attract young voters in the constituency. He is known as a young leader and runs an IAS training academy, which has helped him build connections among students and youth.

Another factor that may work in his favour is the party’s social engineering strategy. While the BJP is likely to field Veeranna Charantimath, a Lingayat leader, in the Bagalkot by-election, the party may opt for a candidate from the Kuruba community in Davanagere South to balance caste equations.

If the BJP finally decides to field Vinay Kumar, it could signal the high command’s determination to end factional politics in the district and project a new leadership face ahead of the by-election.