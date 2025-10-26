BJP MLA accuses Shamanur family of large-scale land grab

Davangere: BJP MLA B.P. Harish has levelled serious allegations against the Shamanur family, claiming they have encroached upon hundreds of acres of land belonging to farmers near the Davangere-Vijayanagar district border. He alleged that even a natural canal in the region has been closed to facilitate illegal expansion of the Shamanur Sugar Factory.

Speaking to reporters in Davangere, Harish said, “I have already raised this issue in the Legislative Assembly and filed a formal complaint with the Chief Secretary. Based on that complaint, a re-survey has been ordered in Chikkabidri village of Harihar taluk in Davangere district and Duggavati village of Harapanahalli taluk in Vijayanagar district. The joint director of the survey department will lead the operation on October 27.”

According to Harish, local sources informed him that soon after authorities learned of the scheduled re-survey, the factory management hurriedly began repairing and covering the encroached canal late last night to conceal evidence.

The BJP MLA asserted that this was not the first time the Shamanur family had attempted to encroach upon farmers’ land. “When Mallikarjun Kharge was the Revenue Minister years ago, this same family tried to grab land in Shamanur village. We fought back and protected the farmers’ property then, and I will continue to fight to save their land now,” Harish declared.

Responding to a recent remark by Davangere Urban Development Authority (DUDA) chairman Dinesh Shetty—who allegedly compared Harish’s comments to those of “a man bitten by a mad dog”—the BJP leader fired back sharply.

“Poor Dinesh Shetty has risen to his current post by serving the Shamanur family loyally. If I speak like a man bitten by a mad dog, then the Congress leadership should clarify whether that ‘mad dog’ is Minister S.S. Mallikarjun or someone else from their camp,” Harish retorted sarcastically.

On the ongoing political controversy over banning RSS activities in government premises, Harish hit out at Minister Priyank Kharge, accusing him of arrogance and political opportunism.

“Priyank Kharge has become intoxicated with power. He believes that by making baseless comments against the RSS, he can become Deputy Chief Minister or even Chief Minister one day. But the Congress leaders do not have the courage or authority to ban the RSS,” he said.

