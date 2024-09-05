BJP MLA riles over regulations on Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations

Mangaluru: With Ganesha Chaturthi just around the corner, Vedavyas Kamath, a local BJP MLA, has raised concerns over the “stringent” regulations being imposed on the festival’s organisers in Mangaluru. According to Kamath, these regulations are not only excessive but also indicative of a systematic effort by the state government to hinder the celebration of this widely revered festival.

Kamath highlighted that organisers seeking permission to install Ganesha idols in various parts of the city are being subjected to what he described as “senseless rules.” These include requirements to submit the names, mobile numbers, and addresses of dignitaries and guests who will be attending the event. Additionally, organisers are being asked to provide details of the participating tableau teams.

“By imposing these draconian regulations, the state government is running a systematic campaign to stop the celebration of the Ganesha festival across the state,” Kamath stated. He expressed his disbelief at what he perceives as an attempt to undermine a festival where Ganesha, the deity known as the remover of obstacles, is worshipped first in all auspicious deeds.

Kamath also questioned the motivations behind these regulations, suggesting that they reflect an animosity towards Hindu festivals. “How angry are these Congress workers on Ganesha and Hindu festivals?” he asked, urging the government to reconsider its stance.

The MLA concluded by appealing to the state government to respect Hindu religious sentiments and immediately withdraw the stringent measures that he believes are disrupting the festive spirit of Ganesha Chaturthi.