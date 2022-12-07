BJP MLC calls on Siddaramaiah, tongues wag

Bengaluru: BJP MLC A H Vishwanath on Tuesday called on Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah at the latter's official residence in the city. It was described as a courtesy call to enquire the health of Siddaramaiah. The meeting of both the key Kuruba leaders has set the tongues wagging as Vishwanath is miffed with the saffron party high command of late.

According to the rumour mill, Vishwanath is also toying with the idea of returning to his parent party Congress. The presence of other Kuruba leaders like MLA Byrathi Suresh and MLC H M Revanna during Vishwanath's meeting with Siddaramaiah is suffice to add fuel to the speculations. Before defecting to BJP, Vishwanath was the JDS State President. He joined the regional party after quitting Congress. He was also elected to the Assembly on JDS ticket from Hunsur in 2018 elections. However he failed to retain his seat as BJP candidate in the by-election from Hunsur. Following his defeat in the election, he was nominated to Legislative Council. However he couldn't make it to then Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's cabinet.