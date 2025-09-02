BJP mounts show of strength in Dharmasthala, seeks CBI/NIA probe

Dharmasthala: In a strong show of solidarity with the Dharmasthala temple town, the BJP on Monday organised a massive “Dharmasthala Chalo” rally, demanding a central probe into allegations of mass graves that have triggered controversy in the state.

Thousands of party workers and supporters from across Karnataka converged at the pilgrimage centre, as BJP leaders accused the Congress government of vilifying Hindu institutions and mishandling the issue.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, inaugurating the rally, said the Siddaramaiah government was pursuing “appeasement politics” at the cost of Hindus. Referring to anonymous allegations of bodies being buried in Dharmasthala, Joshi questioned why excavations were allowed without judicial sanction. “Would such actions be permitted if the allegation involved a mosque or church?” he asked, urging vigilance against divisive politics.

State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the government lacked credibility and demanded that the case be handed to either the CBI or NIA. He linked the controversy with earlier issues, including the Soujanya murder case of 2003, assuring BJP’s support to her family in their pursuit of justice.

Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka alleged “urban Naxal” influence in the controversy, while former chief minister Jagadish Shettar said Siddaramaiah owed an apology to devotees. “By attempting to divide Hindus under the garb of secularism, the Congress is hurting religious sentiments,” Shettar said.

Senior leaders including C.T. Ravi, B. Sriramulu, Sunil Kumar, Tejasvi Surya, and D.V. Sadananda Gowda also addressed the gathering, calling the campaign against Dharmasthala a deliberate attempt to malign one of Karnataka’s most respected religious centres.

The rally, held under the banner of Dharma Rakshana Yatra, drew a massive turnout and underscored the BJP’s efforts to consolidate its support base among Hindu devotees ahead of upcoming political battles.