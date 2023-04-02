BJP Organises 50-Person Team To Begin Its Electoral Campaign In Karnataka

The senior leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called a conference with 50 of its Lawmakers from around the nation just 24 hours after the Karnataka assembly elections were scheduled. The general secretary of the organization, BL Santhosh, and the man in charge of the state, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, presided over the meeting, which had the primary goal of designating important individuals who would improve the party's chances in the state.



According to a participant who spoke on the record under the condition of anonymity mentioned that it was a virtual meeting, and they were instructed to travel to Karnataka as soon as possible—possibly within the next 72 hours. These MPs and MLAs were informed that the party will concentrate on 115 members of the 224-member legislature, reported The Hindustan Times.

Each of them would manage 2-3 chairs, the individual explained. They have been informed that these 115 seats are in the B category, making them challenging but potentially successful seats.

Pankaj Chaudhary, the Union's state minister for finance, Sanjeev Chaurasia, Satish Dwivedi, P Sudhakar Reddy, Ramesh Bidhuri, Nishikant Dubey, and Sanjay Bhatia are among the 50 people allocated. The majority of them have expertise parachuting into different states before elections.

Meanwhile, despite being the only southern state with a BJP administration (Karnataka), the incumbent party is finding this election to be difficult. There is concern that the previous chief minister and representative of the Lingayat community, BS Yedyurappa, may face backlash now that he is no longer in charge of the party in the state.

Chief Minister BS Bommai, who succeeded him in 2021, has struggled to respond to accusations from the Congress-led opposition. The fact that the party has yet to name the candidates, whereas the Congress did so last week, illustrates the degree of its difficulties.