BJP reins in Karnataka rebels, stage set for election of new state President

Bengaluru : With the BJP high command reining in senior rebel leaders in Karnataka who had openly opposed state unit President B.Y. Vijayendra to settle the party's internal conflict, the stage is set for the election of a new state chief.

Sources indicate that the current state President, Vijayendra, is confident of being re-elected to the post. Meanwhile, the rebel faction is also optimistic about securing the post for one of their candidates.

However, following strict instructions from the high command, the rebel leaders, who had been making damaging statements against the party and launching personal attacks on Vijayendra, have largely been subdued.

Senior BJP leaders, including MLAs Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi, former MP G.M. Siddeshwara, former MLAs B.P. Harish and Kumar Bangarappa, and N.R. Santosh (a relative of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa), have openly challenged Vijayendra’s leadership. Yatnal, in particular, had been using abusive language against both Vijayendra and his father, former CM Yediyurappa.

Sources reveal that the BJP high command has issued two notices to MLA Yatnal, warning him of consequences for his actions.

Vijayendra stated that he has kept track of the objectionable remarks made against him by MLA Yatnal and will respond at an appropriate time. "Yatnal is a senior leader. I will not react to his verbal attacks now," he maintained.

Meanwhile, former MLA Kumar Bangarappa reiterated on Saturday that the rebel faction has not backed down from contesting the state President's post.

"We have not withdrawn our decision. If an election is held, our candidate will contest. The state President will be replaced for sure,” he said.

“We have informed the high command about the situation in Karnataka. We are not stepping back. The arrival date of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is overseeing the election of Karnataka state President, has not been finalised yet. The election schedule is yet to be set. The high command has assured us that they will discuss the matter with us. It is certain that the state President in Karnataka will be replaced," he asserted.

“If the party leadership decides to conduct an election, we will contest. MLA Yatnal has already responded to the notice. We stand by him and are not disturbed by it. We will continue to voice our concerns until the election is held. The high command and the Sangh Parivar will make the final decision,” Kumar Bangarappa stated.

He maintained that they had not spoken against Yediyurappa, but complained that the election of district Presidents has not been conducted fairly.

"Only preferred candidates are being elected. All former KJP leaders have been appointed as district heads. We will meet the high command again and convey our concerns,” he added.