BJP slams K'taka govt over schoolboy’s kidnap-murder; HM says he has no info as yet

Bengaluru: The BJP on Friday launched an attack on the Karnataka government over the kidnapping and murder of a schoolboy in Bengaluru by his abductors, late on Thursday night. However, shockingly, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara maintained on Friday that he had no information regarding the incident.

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, stated on Friday that, "Does there need to be an even bigger incident than this to prove that law and order has completely collapsed in the state?"

He further stated, "A horrifying incident has shaken everyone — a 13-year-old boy, who was returning home after his tuition in Shantiniketan Layout, Arakere, Bengaluru, was kidnapped, a ransom was demanded, and eventually, his throat was slit and his dead body was burnt with petrol."

"Home Minister G. Parameshwara — how many more lives must be lost before your department wakes up? What more tragedies need to occur?" Ashoka questioned.

However, when questioned about the case, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara maintained in Bengaluru that he did not know about the incident. "When did the incident happen? I haven't got the information regarding the case yet," he stated.

In a shocking development, a gang has allegedly kidnapped 13-year-old A. Nischal, murdered him, and burnt his body in the Hulimavu police station limits on the outskirts of Bengaluru late on Thursday night.

Investigations revealed that the accused worked as drivers and were acquainted with the victim's mother.

Knowing the family's background, they targeted the boy for ransom. After kidnapping him, they sent a message via WhatsApp demanding Rs 5 lakh. However, they later slit the boy’s throat and set his body on fire to eliminate evidence.

Nischal was a student of Christ School and used to attend tuition classes daily from 5 P.M. to 7.30 P.M. on 80 Feet Road in Arakere.

On July 30, he did not return home till late and when his parents contacted the tuition teacher, they were informed that Nischal had left the centre at the usual time.

During the search, the boy’s bicycle was found near Arakere Family Park. His father, J.C. Achyut, subsequently filed a missing complaint at the Hulimavu police station. At around 8 P.M. on July 31, the family received a WhatsApp message stating that Nischal had been kidnapped and that Rs 5 lakh was demanded for his release.

Taking the case seriously, the police formed four teams to trace the kidnappers. At around 5 P.M., they received information about a half-burnt body found in the forest area of Bilwaradahalli, within the Bannerghatta police station limits. The police rushed to the spot, and the boy's family confirmed his identity.

Early on Friday, Bengaluru police solved the case and arrested the two accused after shooting them in the legs during an encounter.

The official statement by the Bengaluru Police stated that the accused have been identified as 27-year-old Gurumurthy, a resident of Weavers Colony on Bannerghatta Road, and 27-year-old Gopi alias Gopala, a resident of Bannerghatta.

Gurumurthy sustained gunshot injuries in both legs, while Gopi was shot in one leg. Both are currently admitted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

Police Inspector Kumaraswamy B.G. and PSI Arvind Kumar, who were injured during the confrontation after being attacked by the accused, are also undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital.