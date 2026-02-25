Amazon.in celebrates 'Protein Week' to mark World Protein Day for every nutrition goal

Amazon.in is fuelling India's wellness revolution with the launch of its "Protein Week," running till February 28th to celebrate World Protein Day. Customers can enjoy savings of up to 45% off on top picks across Whey protein, plant- and yeast-based protein, supplements, protein bars and ready-to-drink options from the country's most trusted brands. Whether you are a professional athlete or a lifestyle enthusiast, Amazon.in has curated a selection tailored to every movement goal.

From globally acclaimed Whey Isolates and iconic blends like Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard to targeted Mass Gainers, shoppers can discover an extensive range of products to match every fitness goal. Amazon.in is driving innovation by making nutrition more accessible across formats, from traditional powders to convenient melts, plant-based alternatives, and vitamin gummies. Whether you prefer international powerhouses like Isopure and Dymatize or homegrown champions like MuscleBlaze and Nutrabay, Amazon brings the best of both worlds at your fingertips.

Some of the top trending products include:

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein: A globally trusted whey blend that fits seamlessly into busy mornings and post-work routines—making it easier to stay consistent with your daily protein goals, whether you train hard or simply want to stay strong.

Isopure Low Carb Whey Protein Isolate Powder: A light, zero-added-sugar whey isolate delivering around 25 g protein per serving—ideal for those looking to add clean, high-quality protein to their day without extra carbs or heaviness.

Millie- Multi Millet Protein Boost Blend: A wholesome, plant-powered protein crafted from nutrient-dense millets—perfect for blending into smoothies, stirring into breakfast bowls, or adding a natural protein boost to everyday meals.

Only What’s Needed Protein: A minimalist, fuss-free protein designed for modern routines—easy to mix, easy to digest, and simple to incorporate into your daily nutrition habits.

Ronnie Coleman Glutamine (300 g): A supportive add-on for active lifestyles—helping you stay consistent with recovery, so your daily movement, workouts, and busy schedules feel more sustainable.

Dymatize Elite 100% Whey Protein: A smooth, fast-digesting whey option that fits into high-energy lifestyles—supporting those who balance workouts, workdays, and everything in between.

TrueBasics Clean Whey Protein Powder: A clean, balanced whey protein designed for everyday consistency—making it easier to prioritize strength and nourishment as part of your regular routine.

To mark World Protein Day, Amazon.in has launched "Price Crash" deals, making quality nutrition more affordable. With a delivery network that reaches 100% serviceable customers across India, Amazon.in delivers to every doorstep in the country. For those who want their nutrition even sooner, Amazon Now brings ultra-fast delivery to select parts of Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore, with same-day and next-day options for other parts of the country — because your goals don't wait.