BJP spreads lies, will never come for an open debate: CM

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the BJP of deliberately spreading lies about the state government’s achievements and challenged the party to engage in an open public debate—a challenge he claims the BJP continues to avoid.

Speaking to the media after offering bagina at the Kabini reservoir, Siddaramaiah dismissed BJP’s recent criticism regarding his alleged snub of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during a government event in Mysuru. “It is customary to welcome guests present at the event. Since the Deputy CM was not there at that moment, his name was not mentioned. BJP is just trying to create a rift between me and Shivakumar. Their efforts to gain political mileage through such claims are mere illusions,” he said.

Addressing concerns raised over GST-related tax notices being issued to small traders for digital payments, Siddaramaiah clarified that GST was a central government initiative, and the council functioned under its purview. “Although it falls under the Centre, we will consult with the Union Government and the State’s Commercial Tax Department to arrive at a fair resolution for small traders,” he assured.

Responding to media queries about the success of the recent Sadhana Samavesha, the Chief Minister said over two lakh people attended the public rally in Vijayanagara, demonstrating strong public support. “BJP leaders only peddle lies, while they themselves are replicating our guarantee schemes across the country. Our government has already spent Rs52,000 crore to fulfill these guarantees,” he concluded.