BJP stages protest, accuses govt of being anti-Dalit

Bengaluru: The BJP staged a massive protest at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Wednesday against the Karnataka government’s alleged misuse of SCP-TSP funds and accused it of being anti-Dalit. SCP stands for Special Component Plan and TSP stands for Tribal Sub-Plan.

These are schemes that channel benefits to the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Planning Commission introduced these plans in the 1970s.

Addressing the gathering BJP state President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra claimed, “Unable to properly implement its guarantees and misusing funds allocated for the development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the corrupt and wicked Congress government led by Siddaramaiah needs to be warned and that is why we have gathered here today.”

He further stated, “The corrupt and anti-Dalit Congress government must be taught a fitting lesson. Our fight will continue relentlessly, and I call upon everyone to join hands in this struggle. A massive protest will take place at the same location tomorrow morning, and I urge everyone to participate.”

He asserted that the BJP governments have never misused funds meant for SCs/STs and would never do so. He further said that the BJP has been consistently fighting against the anti-Dalit policies of the government. He reiterated that the BJP has always stood for SCs, STs and backward communities.

The BJP has formed 14 teams to launch a mass movement against the government’s alleged misuse of funds meant for SCs/STs. He claimed that before the elections, the Congress had promised justice and development for all communities, including SCs/STs, but has failed to deliver on those promises.

Vijayendra emphasised that the BJP must come to power in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). He expressed confidence that the upcoming BBMP, District Panchayat, and Taluk Panchayat elections would energise party workers.

“We will stand together, fight the elections, and erge victorious,” he said with confidence. Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, criticised the state government, claiming, “There is no money in the treasury, and because of that, the funds allocated for Dalit welfare are being used for guarantees. Siddaramaiah is behaving like ‘Siddanna, Loot Guarantee Anna’.”

He accused CM Siddaramaiah of bringing the state to the brink of bankruptcy and called him a “champion of taking loans. He also alleged that the government has given only minimal funds to various development corporations, including those meant for the welfare of SCs and STs.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, stated that the BJP has launched a statewide movement against the ‘misuse’ of Dalit welfare funds.

He attributed this initiative to the BJP’s commitment to Dalit welfare and its pro-Dalit policies.

noted that BBMP and local body elections might be held soon due to a court order and urged party workers to reach out to the people, visit homes, and motivate them. He assured that this struggle would lead to victory.

Former Deputy CM Dr. Ashwath Narayan, MLAs S.R. Vishwanath, Byrathi Basavaraj, Manappa Vajjal, Uday Garudachar, Raghu, Bhagirathi Marulasiddiah, former MLA Halappa, BJP committee coordinator Dattatri, leaders Tammesh Gowda, Sharanu Tallikeri, Umesh Shetty, Ravindra, and district BJP presidents Harish, Ramamurthy, and Saptagiri Gowda, along with several party leaders and workers, participated in the protest.