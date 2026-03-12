BJP to protest on March 14 over Budget ‘neglect’

Udupi: The city unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has announced a protest on March 14 alleging that the coastal district was overlooked in the Karnataka state budget. Speaking to reporters, BJP city unit president Dinesh Amin said the demonstration would take place near the old Udupi Old KSRTC Bus Stand at 4.30 pm.

The party also plans to organise a padayatra from the office of the Udupi MLA to the protest venue. According to party leaders, over 1,000 people are expected to join the agitation.

Amin accused the state government of failing to allocate funds for important projects in the district, including a government medical college, a district hospital, improved fisheries infrastructure and coastal erosion protection measures. He also claimed that proposals related to tourism development, irrigation, public transport improvements and new educational institutions were not reflected in the budget.