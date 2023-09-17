BJP to take up Yatra : Leaders berate state government

Kolar: BS Yeddyurappa, a member of the BJP's Central Parliamentary Board, expressed concerns over several issues that are dogging the Karnataka state -including the case of Cauvery water sharing and the drought situation in Karnataka which has affected the lives of farmers.

He visited the Kurudumale Ganapathy temple near Kolar on Sunday. He emphasized that the BJP's statewide tour is dedicated to addressing critical issues such as the Cauvery water crisis, drought, and the perceived shortcomings of the state government.

Yeddyurappa did not mince words when he criticized the state government, characterizing it as a complete failure. He pointed out that not a single kilometre of road has been developed and lamented the dire situation farmers face due to the prevailing drought. He announced the party's plans to focus on the Cauvery River water issue with upcoming visits to Mandya, Mysore, and Chamarajanagar following Ganesha Chaturthi on Tuesday.

In a separate development, BJP leader KS Eshwarappa launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his son, accusing them of involvement in dubious transfer dealings. Eshwarappa issued a bold challenge to Siddaramaiah to take an oath in front of Kurudumale Ganesha to refute these allegations. He proposed appointing an independent judge to investigate the alleged transfer rackets, with the condition that if the Congress government is found guilty for twice the duration of the BJP government, he would willingly accept a curse from Kurudumale Ganapati.

Eshwarappa further pledged to bring forth 25 officials before the investigation team to testify about the extent of bribery involved in these transfer schemes. He emphasised the urgent need for accountability in these practices and called on Siddaramaiah to swear off future acceptance of bribes while focusing on the state's development.

The event witnessed the presence of other prominent leaders including State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP DV Sadanand Gowda, MLA Dr. CN Ashwathtanarayana, and former minister Govinda Karajola.(eom)