BJP was trying to fool the people have now themselves become fools: CM

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the economic policy of the Centre has led to an extreme rise in prices. Thus, we have implemented the five guarantee scheme to reduce the suffering of the people caused by the price hike.

He was speaking after inaugurating the development programmes and Convention of the beneficiaries of government guarantee schemes in Chikkaballapur district.We responded to the plight of the people and their families by transferring money directly into people’s accounts, CM Siddaramaiah explained. BJP who tried to fool the people of the state have become fools in front of the people. They tried to fool people saying that even a single guarantee scheme cannot be implemented.

We implemented all five guarantees in just eight months. The BJP itself became fools in front of the people of the country, the CM said.

There is no limit to Modi’s lies. He said that he will bring black money from abroad and provide Rs 15 lakh to the account of Indians. Did Modi credit 15 lakhs to any one Indian’s account or did he credit atleast 15 Rs, the CM questioned PM Modi.

Did Modi doubled the income of farmers? The expenditure of farmers has tripled and the CM questioned that ‘is this the Achche Din’. Modi said that he will create 2 crore jobs per year, did he do it? 20 crore jobs were to be created in ten years. Did Modi do it? The CM questioned. We announced five guarantees and implemented them in eight months and the people of the state are enjoying the benefits every day and every month. Money is being deposited directly into the accounts of the people.

This is the difference between us and Modi, the CM explained.

Do not forgive the BJP party and BJP MPs who betrayed 7 crore Kannadigas including you. Out of 100 rupees, State gets only 13 rupees in return. This terrible injustice has not been questioned by the elected MPs from the state till today. The CM requested not to forgive these MPs.

Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda had earlier announced that he will leave the country if Modi became Prime Minister and he would like to be born as a Muslim in the next life.

But he has now joined the BJP. The CM quipped that now Devegowda is saying that “he and Modi have an inseparable relationship”. It would be better if Deve Gowda removes the word “secular” from his party’s name, the CM said.