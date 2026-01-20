BJP workers protest in Davanagere over ‘false’ case

Tension prevailed in Davanagere on Monday after BJP workers staged a protest alleging that a false caste abuse case had been registered against Harihar BJP MLA B P Harish. The protesters laid siege to the Rural Police Station, demanding that the case be withdrawn immediately.

The protest began at KEB Circle, where BJP workers gathered and garlanded the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar before taking out a procession through Hadadi Road and Vidyarthi Bhavan Circle. The march culminated at the Rural Police Station, where demonstrators attempted to enter the premises. Police personnel prevented them, leading to heated arguments.

A BJP delegation led by former Union Minister G M Siddeshwar later met senior police officials and demanded cancellation of the case. BJP leaders questioned the basis on which a caste abuse complaint was registered against the MLA and sought clarification on the evidence available with the police. They also demanded that District Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth visit the spot and address their concerns.

Deputy Superintendent of Police B S Basavaraj told the delegation that no case had been registered against the MLA at the Rural Police Station. He clarified that caste-related offences fall under the jurisdiction of the CREC police station and do not come directly under the Rural Police Station. The explanation, however, failed to pacify the protesters.

Responding sharply, MLA B P Harish alleged selective action by the police. He said illegal soil transportation had taken place within the jurisdiction of the Rural Police Station, but no action was initiated despite repeated complaints supported by documents. “Even after submitting written complaints with evidence, no cases were registered. But a false caste abuse case has been slapped against me. What proof do you have?” he questioned.

Harish further accused district in-charge minister and Mines and Geology Minister S S Mallikarjun of backing illegal soil mining and transportation. He alleged that despite informing the district administration and police authorities, no vehicles or machinery involved in the illegal activity were seized.

Former Union Minister Siddeshwar said the BJP would not allow a “false” case against an elected representative to go unchecked and warned that the issue would be raised in the legislature. However, he added that cases must be registered against those involved in illegal soil mining.

Additional SP Parameshwar Hegde later stated that the caste abuse case was registered based on a public complaint and would be investigated thoroughly. He also confirmed that a separate case related to illegal soil transportation had been registered based on a complaint from the Agriculture Department on January 12.