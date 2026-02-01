BJP's Karnataka unit terms Union Budget historic, welcomes rail corridor, farm initiatives

Welcoming the Union Budget for 2026–27, the Bharatiya Janata Party's Karnataka unit on Sunday described it as historic and said it ensures the comprehensive development of the country.

The party welcomed announcements such as the railway station corridor for the state, bullet train connectivity to Bengaluru, and a special project to revive the glory of the sandalwood sector. It also welcomed special projects for coconut and cocoa farm products, which are expected to benefit farmers in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters, BJP Central Parliamentary Committee member and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa made these remarks.

Yediyurappa, along with Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly R. Ashoka, Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and other state leaders, watched the presentation of the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the party headquarters and later addressed the media.

Yediyurappa said, "Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a historic budget for the ninth time. She began the Budget speech by recalling the name of Sri Gurajada Apparao on the occasion of his birth anniversary. This is a budget that ensures the comprehensive development of the country and reflects the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas'."

"The total size of the Union Budget is Rs 51.513 lakh crore. This budget upholds the sovereignty and unity of the nation, with special emphasis on the development of historical sites. A railway station corridor has been announced for Karnataka," he said.

He noted that over the past 10 years, 25 crore people have been lifted above the poverty line. "Greater emphasis has been placed on doubling farmers' income and strengthening the fisheries sector through the comprehensive development of 500 reservoirs and 'Amrit Sarovars' (freshwater lakes)," he said.

Yediyurappa said the budget focuses on employment generation through entrepreneurship and the development of the Animal Husbandry sector. He added that coconut production would be increased and necessary funds would be provided to three crore beneficiaries, including one crore farmers, under the coconut incentive scheme.

He said the budget aims to establish Indian cashew and cocoa as premium global brands by 2030.

"An allocation of Rs 1.4 lakh crore has been announced for all states, including Karnataka. The 'Stree Mart' scheme for women has also been announced," he said.

"Special projects have been announced for sandalwood, cocoa and coconut, which will benefit people in Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Udupi and Karwar regions of the state," he added.

He further said that a national textiles policy, promotion of mega textile parks and textile industries, allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for MSMEs, an increase in capital expenditure from Rs 11.2 lakh crore to Rs 12.2 lakh crore, allocation of Rs 5,000 crore for the development of tier-2 and tier-3 cities, permission for mountain trekking in coastal regions, and women's residential facilities in every district have been announced.

Yediyurappa also said that customs duty on the import of raw materials used for the production of chemical fertilisers has been reduced, and 17 cancer drugs have been exempted from customs duty. "This is a budget that focuses on the country's sovereignty and development. In line with Mahatma Gandhi's Gram Swaraj concept, encouragement has been extended to the khadi and handloom sectors," he said.