BJP's media machinery working overtime to counter Siddaramaiah

Mangaluru: The BJP's social media machinery has stepped up its anti-Congress tirade to checkmate Opposition Leader in the State Assembly S Siddaramiah for his comments on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) being an alien organisation to Indian polity and also for starting a new social division of -Aryans and Dravidians in the country.

Young social media experts of the BJP have had a round of meetings with their chiefs in various States in the country, particularly in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Panaji, Ernakulum, Chennai, New Delhi and Hyderabad to start a campaign to expose the 'foreign and non-Hindu origin of their leaders' with specific instructions to target those leaders who have appropriated the Hindu names for being in power.

The effect of this new social media campaign will directly hit the top leadership of the party, including the Nehru-Gandhi family. "This was the worst time for Siddaramiah to make that statement against the RSS and it was very good for the BJP to rake up long-standing issues of the origin of the people at the helm of affairs and also the alleged anti-Hindu movements in which the Congress was involved since independence.

An entire range of issues against Congress will be aired by the social media team of the BJP. The campaign will be so viral and virulent that Congress will be sorry for harbouring leaders like Siddaramiah" said a BJP social media handler. There are already couple of posts on various social media variants.

Already, Education Minister BC Nagesh, and Member of Parliament Pratap Simha have berated Siddaramiah on this issue, there are more leaders not just from Karnataka but also from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Tamil Nadu who will join soon.