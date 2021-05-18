Black fungus treatment facility set up in Bowring Hospital, 5 other regional centres

Bengaluru: Mucormycosys is now a noticed disease and hospitals should report it to the government. It is illegal to hide it, says Health & Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar. He was speaking to the media here after a meeting with experts and officials regarding Black Fungus.

Black fungus is a post-covid complication and those who are have uncontrolled diabetes and use high dosage of steroids are vulnerable for this disease. Those who under go organ transplantation and those with immunocompromised conditions like HIV are also likely to contract this. Such category of people should be more cautious, said the Minister.

The fungus enters through nasal cavity in the persons with low immunity. Then it will attack eye sight. One should get treatment immediately after it enters nose. It is learnt that the water used in humidifiers in hospitals is causing this. Experts panel has been set up to find out the exact cause of this disease. Measures will be taken after the expert committee submit its report, said Dr.Sudhakar.

Treatment facility at Bowring hospital



'Amphotericin injection is being given for the treatment of this disease. A single patient needs 40-60 vials of this medicine. Centre has approved 1,050 vials out of which 450 vials have been supplied to our state. Also we have placed order for 20,000 vials. 97 people have been reported with this infection so far and they are being treated at Bowring hospital on experimental basis', said the Minister.

Black fungus treatment will soon be started at Mysuru Medical college, Shivamogga Medical college, JIMS, KIMS, Ven-lock and KMC Hospital in Udupi. This will facilitate the people of the respective districts to get the treatment at their own district.