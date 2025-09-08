Live
B’luru woman fined Rs 2 lakh by High Court
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on a Bengaluru woman who filed a false missing case against her own son in order to target the police. The court warned that if the fine is not paid within two weeks, contempt proceedings would be initiated.
Maheshwari, a resident of Indiranagar, had alleged before the High Court that her son, Kripalani, went missing after visiting the Indiranagar police station. She filed a habeas corpus petition, accusing the police inspector of detaining her son illegally.
However, investigations revealed that Kripalani had not been detained. In fact, he had lodged a separate complaint earlier, alleging that his neighbors were creating nuisance at night and involved in selling ganja. Police had registered the complaint under NCR and were probing the matter.
Angered by this, Maheshwari filed the missing case against the police. Police tracked Kripalani’s call records (CDR) and discovered that he was staying at a hotel in Chennai and had been in regular contact with his mother during the time she claimed he was missing. He was later brought back from Chennai and produced before the court, exposing the false nature of the habeas corpus petition.
The police submitted records to the court proving that Maheshwari had deliberately filed a false case to implicate the inspector.
Taking a serious view, the High Court slapped a fine of ₹2 lakh on Maheshwari. The court directed that ₹1 lakh be deposited with the Legal Services Authority and another ₹1 lakh with the Police Welfare Fund.
The judgment serves as a stern warning against misuse of habeas corpus petitions and false allegations against law enforcement authorities.