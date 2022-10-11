Bommai invited for Gandhada Gudi pre-release

Bengaluru: The family members of late thespian actor Dr Rajkumar on Tuesday invited Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the pre-release event of Gandhada Gudi film. Gandhada Gudi is the last Kannada film of actor Puneeth Rajkumar who passed away due to cardiac arrest on October 29 last year. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and his son Yuva Rajkumar

invited the chief minister for the event.

Gandhada Gudi is produced by Ashwini under PRK Productions, the production house launched by Puneeth a few years ago. The trailer of the film was launched only on Monday and it has already crossed record 10 million views. The film is slated for release on October 28, on the

eve of the first death anniversary of the actor.