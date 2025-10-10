Bommai urges state government to pay double Centre’s crop payout

Bengaluru: Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai has urged the State Government to immediately grant double the compensation announced by the Centre for the farmers affected by floods in the northern parts of Karnataka.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Thursday, he said that during BS Yediyurappa’s tenure, when floods struck, 63 new villages were rebuilt. During the second round of floods, three lakh houses were given compensation of ₹5 lakh each. When he was the Chief Minister, he had given double the compensation announced by the Centre — ₹13,000 per acre for dryland crops, ₹18,000 for irrigated land, and ₹25,000 for horticultural crops. In total, about seven lakh farmers had received compensation. The current government should immediately announce double compensation for farmers.

‘Bigg Boss’ Kannada controversy

On the controversy surrounding the Bigg Boss show, the MP said that the matter is between the studio owners and the authorities. There are legal procedures that determine what actions can be taken under the law. Meanwhile, some people are linking this issue to earlier comments made by the Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar which is not important. Everything seems to be going off track. They must see what powers the Pollution Control Board actually has—whether it can order closures or not.

On one hand, the entertainment industry must function; on the other, pollution must be controlled. The question arises as to why this action is being taken now when the issue has existed for so long. It’s a matter of eco-economics — both the economy and the environment must coexist. Unfortunately, that balance has been lost in the State. Everything has deviated from the right path, and that’s why such incidents are happening. He added that Shivakumar, who had granted permission for the Bigg Boss show, is now trying to prove that he has no role in the issue.

‘November revolution’

When asked about talk of a “November Revolution” within the Congress, Bommai said, whatever happens in November is an internal matter of the Congress. But one thing is clear — instead of focusing on governance, there is confusion over leadership. Some say the Chief Minister will continue, others say he will not. There is serious unrest among Congress legislators and ministers.

Even though the Chief Minister has warned of disciplinary action against indiscipline, MLAs are not keeping quiet. Even the high command lacks clarity. They are still weighing Siddaramaiah’s background and image on one hand, and Shivakumar’s organisational strength on the other. They are unable to make a decision. Whether the revolution happens in November or December, they will have to wait and see.

Development with central grants

Responding to allegations from Congress leaders that the Centre is discriminating against Karnataka in granting funds, the former CM said under the 15th Finance Commission and various other schemes, the Narendra Modi Government has given five times more funds to the State. Under the 15th Finance Commission alone, ₹1 lakh crore more has been sanctioned than what was given under the 14th Finance Commission. During the UPA regime, Karnataka received a total of ₹7,000 crore in five years for railway projects. Now, the State gets ₹7,000 crore every year. About 6,000 km of highways are under construction. Most development projects in the State are happening with Central funding. The State Government has no money of its own.

Commenting on the ongoing Socio-Economic Survey, Bommai said, the survey is causing great injustice to both students and teachers. It is not being conducted properly. Many people are not at home, and there is little cooperation. Therefore, the survey has lost all significance.