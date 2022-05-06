Bone cell therapy helps 35-year-old recover from hip avascular necrosis

Bengaluru: pollo Spectra Hospital, in association with Regrow Biosciences, has successfully conducted a 'bone cell therapy' using India's first and only DCGI approved OSSGROW. The procedure is a targeted and personalized cell-based therapy to reverse the hip's AVN (Avascular Necrosis). The process was performed on a 35-year-old Brain Trauma survivor who later suffered from Avascular Necrosis and was almost bedridden.

Luke Mani went through a brain tumour surgery in 2013 and was on heavy steroids as it was a part of his medication regime. While Luke recovered very well from thetumour, after 3-4 years, he started witnessing severe pain in the lower back areas, which eventually started moving down towards his knees. Gradually the pain increased, and finally, he could not move properly, sit, perform his daily duties or even sleep. Luke then visited a local Ayurveda specialist and sought help; however, this didn't change anything. Eventually, Luke was unable to move out of his bed. He then decided to visit an orthopaedic expert. The diagnosis revealed that he was suffering from Avascular Necrosis (AVN), also known as bone death of the left hip, and was in the 3rd stage of the disease.

After reviewing the reports, Dr Gautam Kodikal advised him to undergo a cell-based treatment since Luke was already in the 3rd stage of the disease, and a further delay would have led to only a hip replacement.

Under Dr Gautam's guidance, Luke was admitted to the hospital, and the first part of the procedure for bone cell therapy, using OSSGROW, was conducted on his left hip. The procedure involving extraction of healthy bone cells from his bone marrow was painless. Luke was told to revisit the hospital for the next part of the technique, which involved depositing the healthy laboratory-cultured bone cells back into the AVN affected hip region. Will observing a proper diet and exercise, today Luke is back on his feet without any pain and can perform all his daily choreson his own.

Speaking on the successful procedure, Dr Gautam Kodikal said, "Bone cell therapy is the best option, especially in Luke's case as he was infected by AVN and was at stage 3. The only option normally surgeons suggest at this critical juncture is a hip replacement. However, a hip replacement for a 35-year-old wouldn't have lasted him forever, and he would have to undergo revision surgery again. So, we are delighted to take this procedure ahead with Luke's support."

"OSSGROW is India's first DCGI-approved targeted and personalized cell therapy-based solution to address AVN. The product's advantages include the formation of new and healthy bone, pain-free & cost-effective, restricted bone movements recovered, rotation and weight-bearing restored, no limping, and no use of walker or crutches. Hence, Luke recovered immediately and is back to his daily activities." Dr.Kodikal added

Speaking about his condition postrecovery, Luke said, "I feel great! There is no discomfort or physical pain I am going through. I still remember the day I was suggested to go for a total hip replacement which would not be a permeant solution after a few years. Hence, after a lot of research and exploration and consulting various orthopaedists around my city, I came across Dr Gautam Kodikal, who assured me and educated me on OSSGROW by Regrow Biosciences, which I appreciate for. I am so glad that I can stand on my feet without THR and back to my normal lifestyle."