Boy assaulted by mother for being irregular to school

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by his mother for being irregular in attending school and failing to take his studies seriously, police said on Wednesday. The incident that falls under the jurisdiction of Dharwad City police station came to light on Tuesday, they said.

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said the incident was reported by the Child Helpline, in which the boy was allegedly assaulted by his 35-year-old mother.

“She (mother) has admitted that she beat him, stating that he was not serious about his studies and was irregular in attending school. On that pretext, and without controlling her anger, she assaulted the child,” he said.

However, upon examination, some old injuries were also found on the boy’s body. Therefore, a detailed and thorough investigation will be conducted, he said. The Child Helpline has come forward with a formal complaint, which will be taken up for investigation, the officer added. The District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Deepa Javur said that information about the incident was received on Tuesday night, following which staff were immediately sent to the district hospital.

The boy, a Class 5 student, was found to have burn injuries on his body, and it has been prima facie established that the assault was carried out by the mother, she said. According to her, the boy’s father has been away from the family for the past four years. The mother has reportedly stated that she assaulted the child because he was being stubborn.