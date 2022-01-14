Brave cop catches cell phone thief, wins Rs 10,000 reward 

Mangaluru: In a daring and cinematic chase, a young cop from Mangaluru city caught a youth who snatched mobile phones in just ten minutes after the crime.



Athletic Assistant Sub Inspector Varun Alva got out of the police interceptor car after getting a tip-off from the control room and ran behind the mobile-lifter which was caught on camera by an amateur videographer. The entire episode went viral.

Varun Alva who is a fitness buff, ran behind the thief identified as Harish Poojary and even crossed the busy traffic intersection and caught hold of him.

Police Commissioner of Mangaluru Shashi Kumar announced a cash prize of Rs 10,000 for Varun for his bravery.