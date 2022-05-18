Bridge washed away, trees uprooted in Mysuru

Mysuru: Normal life was affected by heavy rains since Sunday in cultural city. 'Raja Kaluve' in Sharadadevi Nagar here has been overflowing and as a result, rainwater gushed into many houses in Mysuru City Corporation Ward 45 of the area.The bridge near Bogadi's Nagalingeshwara Temple has collapsed and there is waterlogging all over.

The residents of the area are complaining that the district administration has not bothered to come to their rescue. The encroachment of Raja Kaluve in Anand Nagar has been blamed for the rain woes. People are blaming the MCC corporator for not taking concrete steps. If the issue is not addressed immediately, people fear there could be more trouble when the rainy season begins.

Bearing the brunt of heavy rains, Anand Nagar is more like a lake these days. With no solution in sight, people are worried the situation could worsen further in the days to come. Vehicular traffic across the potholed roads in Mysuru has also been affected badly as many trees have been uprooted. A huge tree was uprooted near the office of Mysuru district Superintendent of Police at Jalpuri in the city on Tuesday morning.

A tree uprooted and fell on a car on fourth cross in Vidyaranyapuram. A transformer pole also came crashing down near Mega Medicals Road in Kuvempunagar.

Fortunately no casualties are reported, except for the damage of private and public properties. All these and many more incidents exposed poor infrastructure in the city, with the irate public cursing Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) for turning a blind eye towards rain related issues.