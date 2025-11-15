British Airways completes 20 years of Bengaluru-London service

Bengaluru: British Airways on Friday said it is celebrating 20 years of connecting Bengaluru and London, marking two decades of linking India’s technology hub with the United Kingdom. To mark the occasion, the airline operated a special anniversary flight from London Heathrow to Bengaluru, served entirely by Indian cabin crew. The flight touched down early this morning, paying tribute to the airline’s long association with India and its commitment to providing personalised service to the diverse communities it serves, British Airways said in a release. Among the crew were Bengaluru-based staff members who also completed 20 years of service with the airline, it said.

“This anniversary is also a celebration of our people and partnerships that have made it possible—from our dedicated colleagues to the communities we serve. As we look to the future, we’re excited to welcome more customers on board and continue strengthening the cultural and economic ties between India and the UK,” Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Chief Planning and Strategy Officer, said.

To mark the milestone, the airline on Friday launched a flash sale for customers booking flights between Bengaluru and London Heathrow, offering up to 20 per cent off fares in World Traveller and World Traveller Plus cabins, with savings of up to Rs 26,000, the release said. Since launching flights to Bengaluru in 2005, British Airways has operated daily services from Kempegowda International Airport to London Heathrow, providing access to its hub and more than 190 onward destinations across 65 countries.

The airline now operates 56 direct flights each week across five major Indian cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

India is British Airways’ second-largest international market after the United States, reflecting its long-standing presence in the country, which it has served for more than 100 years, it said.