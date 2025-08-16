Brothers seek SIT probe into 2012 disappearance of sister

Mangaluru: Brothers Nitin and Nitesh petitioned the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Beltangady today, seeking renewed inquiry into the 2012 disappearance of their sister Hemalatha, who vanished after travelling to Dharmasthala

Thirteen years have passed without any trace of Hemalatha, who was 17 when she went missing. The brothers noted that despite registering a complaint at Poonjalakatte police station and follow-up visits to multiple stations, no progress had been made.

The formation of the SIT to investigate missing person cases inspired them to come forward again and offer cooperationThey stated that Hemalatha had gone to Dharmasthala accompanied by a woman from near their home, but upon inquiry, she insisted Hemalatha had not accompanied her, raising further suspicion.

Describing their sister as someone who had stopped schooling after 8th grade and lacked a mobile phone, the brothers expressed deep concern and hope that the SIT’s renewed efforts would finally bring answers.