Bus driver harasses minor, gets beaten up by her mother

Bengaluru: A shocking incident unfolded near Basaveshwara Circle in Bengaluru when a mother confronted and physically assaulted a bus driver accused of sexually harassing her 15-year-old daughter during an overnight journey from Hyderabad.

The minor was traveling alone on a sleeper bus to Bengaluru when her mobile phone ran out of charge. She reportedly requested the driver, identified as Arif, to help her charge the device. Later, when she asked for her phone back, Arif allegedly demanded a kiss in exchange. The situation escalated when he is said to have approached her seat during the night and subjected her to repeated sexual harassment despite her protests.

Unable to bear the ordeal, the girl contacted her mother and described the traumatic experience. The mother, accompanied by her son, confronted Arif when the bus arrived in Basaveshwaranagar early this morning. Eyewitnesses reported that Arif initially pleaded for forgiveness, but the mother, enraged by the alleged abuse, tore his clothes and beat him in public.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after and intervened before the situation escalated further. Arif was taken into custody, and authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway. Speaking to media, the mother expressed her anguish and outrage. “My daughter was traveling to her sister’s house in Hyderabad. She called me in the middle of the night and told me what happened. I cannot even describe the disgusting things he did. I don’t know what action the police will take, but I will not let him go unpunished,” she said.

The incident has sparked public outrage and renewed calls for stricter safety measures for women and minors traveling alone. Activists have urged transport companies to ensure better surveillance and accountability among staff.

Police officials have assured that appropriate legal action will be taken based on the girl’s statement and available evidence. The case has been registered, and further details are awaited.