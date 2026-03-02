Businesswoman drowns in coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru: A 53-year-old businesswoman from Kundapura in coastal Karnataka drowned after slipping into a river during a trekking outing in Udupi district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Shubhashree Karanth, proprietor of Mayoor Medicals in Kundapura. She was part of a small group that had gone trekking to the Metkal hills near Hosangadi when the incident occurred, police said.

According to preliminary information, Karanth reportedly lost her footing while walking along a rocky stretch near a riverbank and fell into the water. Fellow trekkers attempted to rescue her, but she was swept away before help could reach her.

Local residents and police personnel launched a search operation and later retrieved her body. She was rushed to a government hospital in Kundapura, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police from Amas’ebailu station have registered a case and initiated further investigation. Officials said the exact circumstances leading to the fall are being examined.

The incident has renewed concerns about safety measures during recreational treks in hilly and riverine terrain, particularly in the Western Ghats region of Karnataka.