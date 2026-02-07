Cabinet approves Rs 67 crore AI system to curb fake news

In a significant move to tackle the growing menace of fake news and harmful digital content, the Karnataka government has approved the development of an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based software system. The state cabinet cleared a proposal to implement the project at an estimated cost of Rs 67.26 crore.

The proposed system, named “Social Media Analytics Solutions,” will be used to monitor and analyse content circulating on various social media platforms. The objective is to detect fake news, hate speech and other anti-social activities in real time and prevent them from disrupting law and order.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said traditional methods were proving ineffective in controlling the spread of misinformation. “Fake news and provocative digital content are increasing rapidly. Conventional monitoring systems are not sufficient anymore. Therefore, the government has decided to adopt AI-based technology to address the issue effectively,” he explained.

According to the minister, the new software will analyse posts and messages shared on platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. It will be capable of identifying content related to terrorism, communal hatred, incitement to violence, child abduction rumours and other unlawful activities. Once such content is detected, the system will immediately send alerts to the concerned authorities for quick action. The project will function under the Home Department and will be implemented across all 31 districts of Karnataka.

Officials said the AI tool would also help trace the origin of fake news and identify individuals or groups responsible for spreading misinformation.

In the same cabinet meeting, approval was also given to amendments in the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj Act–2026. As per the new decision, elections to Zilla Panchayats and Taluk Panchayats will now be conducted using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines.

Minister Patil said the government has already decided to use ballot papers for GBA elections and the same system will now be extended to gram panchayat-level polls as well.

The cabinet has, however, postponed discussions on the comprehensive special revision (SIR) of the voter list, he added. The AI-based initiative is being viewed as a major technological step by the Karnataka government to regulate digital platforms and maintain social harmony in the state.