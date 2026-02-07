  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Karnataka
News

Cabinet defers discussion on SIR

  • Created On:  7 Feb 2026 11:46 AM IST
Cabinet defers discussion on SIR
X

The Karnataka Cabinet has deferred discussions on the SIR of electoral rolls in the state. Special Intensive Revision is an exercise undertaken by the Election Commission of India to ensure that all the eligible Indian citizens are inducted in the electoral roll and no ineligible voters are included in it.

Briefing reporters on Thursday, State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said, “The discussion on SIR was deferred.”

He added that mapping process of electors has begun though the EC is yet to declare or order for SIR.

“The preliminary things have also been done, which means the preparations have been done,” Patil said. The Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2026 also got cabinet’s approval, the minister said.

He explained that the amendment was required to empower the Police Establishment Board (PEB) to transfer police officers who are accused of dereliction of duty, negligence and misconduct.

Tags

Karnataka CabinetElectoral Roll RevisionSpecial Intensive RevisionElection CommissionKarnatakaH K PatilCabinet BriefingKarnataka Police Amendment Bill
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

District police sports and games meet-2025 inaugurated

District police sports and games meet-2025 inaugurated

National News

More
Share it
X