CAMPCO Expansion Linked to Job Creation, Says Puttur MLA

Puttur: Linking industrial expansion with employment generation, Puttur MLA Ashok Rai on Thursday said he would facilitate the allotment of 20 acres of land to CAMPCO if the cooperative creates at least 1,000 jobs in the district.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a new CAMPCO branch building at Vitla in Dakshina Kannada district.

Describing CAMPCO as a flagship cooperative institution, Rai said it has grown into a major force in the arecanut and cocoa sectors, providing employment to hundreds while also enhancing the district’s reputation in domestic and international markets. He emphasised that the organisation must continue to expand its footprint and strengthen its support to farmers.

“CAMPCO has played a crucial role in ensuring stability in arecanut prices. In its absence, the marketing of the produce would have been uncertain,” he said. He added that while prices offered by the cooperative may sometimes be marginally lower than in private markets, this is largely due to compliance with government regulations and standardised procurement practices.

Highlighting the challenge of unemployment, Rai pointed out that a significant number of educated youth in the district remain without jobs. He stressed the need for local employment generation to curb migration and support rural livelihoods.

“CAMPCO has the capacity to create large-scale employment if it takes a proactive approach. The leadership is well aware of the avenues for expansion,” he said.

Reiterating his support, the MLA said he is willing to assist the organisation in securing land and other necessary clearances, provided it commits to generating substantial employment opportunities in the region.(