Cashfree Payments leases 80,000 sq ft

Bengaluru: COWRKS, India’s leading provider of flexible and managed workspaces, announced that Cashfree Payments, one of the country’s leading payment companies, will establish its new corporate headquarters at the COWRKS Ecoworld centre in Bellandur, Bengaluru.

The expansion comes as India’s office market witnesses its strongest performance on record, with gross absorption reaching 71.5 million sq. ft. in 2025 across the seven cities, a 6% year-on-year increase, reported by Colliers.