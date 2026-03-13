  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Karnataka
News

Cashfree Payments leases 80,000 sq ft

  • Created On:  13 March 2026 11:55 AM IST
Cashfree Payments leases 80,000 sq ft
X

Bengaluru: COWRKS, India’s leading provider of flexible and managed workspaces, announced that Cashfree Payments, one of the country’s leading payment companies, will establish its new corporate headquarters at the COWRKS Ecoworld centre in Bellandur, Bengaluru.

The expansion comes as India’s office market witnesses its strongest performance on record, with gross absorption reaching 71.5 million sq. ft. in 2025 across the seven cities, a 6% year-on-year increase, reported by Colliers.

Tags

COWRKS Ecoworld BengaluruCashfree PaymentsFlexible Workspaces IndiaBengaluru Office MarketBellandur Business HubIndia Commercial Real Estate
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Genelia D’Souza reminds all the mothers out there: Focus on progress not perfection

Genelia D’Souza reminds all the mothers out there: Focus on progress not perfection

National News

More
Share it
X