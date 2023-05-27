Caste factor to the fore; Congress firm on social justice

Bengaluru: The complexity surrounding the formation of a functional government at Vidhana Soudha, the center of political power, seems to be increasing with each passing day. Despite securing a resounding majority in the recent Assembly election, the Congress party is struggling to establish the government even after almost two weeks. While the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Speaker have assumed their positions, both the CM and his deputy are still awaiting their portfolios.



Based on preliminary information, the Congress party has made concerted efforts to incorporate a “social justice” perspective by allocating cabinet positions to representatives from various communities. The potential ministers in Siddaramaiah’s ministry include Ishwara Khandre (Bhalki) and Sivananda Patil (Basavanbagewadi) from the Lingayat community, Sharanbasappa Darshanapura (Shahapur) from the Reddy Lingayat community, Lakshmi Hebbalkar (Belagavi Rural), and S S Mallikarjuna (Davanagere North) from the Panchamasali community.

Dr MC Sudhakar (Chintamani), Cheluvarayaswamy (Nagamangala), and K Venkatesh (Piriyapatnam) have been appointed ministers representing the Vokkaliga community. Nagendra (Bellari Rural) represents the ST community. Narendra Swamy (Malavalli) and Shivraj Thangadagi (Kanakagiri) represent the Bovi community, and Bairati Suresh (Hebbal) represents the Kuruba Samaj community, all securing ministerial positions.

Rahim Khan from the Muslim community (Bidar), D Sudhakar from the Jain community (Hiriyur), Ajay Singh from the Rajput community (Jewargi), and C from the Uppara community have also been identified as potential ministers. Puttaranga Shetty (Chamarajanagar) and Mankala Vaidya (Bhatkal) from the Mogaveera community have reportedly been finalized for ministerial roles.

Additionally, discussions have taken place among senior and influential Congress MLAs regarding their inclusion as ministers this time. The party’s high command has shortlisted five individuals from a 50-50 list. Krishnabyre Gowda (Battarayanapura), who previously served as the Agriculture, Law, and Rural Development Minister, Santhosh Lad (Kalghatagi), a former Information Technology Minister in Janata Dal, MLC Srinivas Mane (Hanagal), Soraba MLA Madhu Bangarappa, and Basavaraj Rayareddy (Yalabarga), who previously served as the Higher Education Minister, are likely to be appointed as ministers.

The Congress party has deliberately excluded members of the upper Hindu castes from positions of power. Party officials argue that there is minimal support for the Congress party within these castes. RV Deshpande, belonging to the Brahmin community, is the only remaining leader from that caste, and he is over 80 years old.

Circles closer to Priyank Kharge and his followers want him to be the home minister of Karnataka because they argue that he could bring down the hate-mongering organisations and their activities in the state.