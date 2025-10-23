Cauvery inflow rises sharply, KRS Dam may release 40,000 cusecs anytime

Mandya: With post-monsoon showers strengthening over the Cauvery catchment areas, the inflow into the Krishnarajasagara (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district has increased considerably. Officials of the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) have issued a flood alert to residents along the Cauvery River, warning them to stay cautious and move to safer locations if required.

According to official data, the inflow to the reservoir has surged to around 20,797 cusecs, while 25,000 cusecs of water is currently being released into the river. The dam, which has a maximum capacity of 49.452 TMC, is now filled to its full reservoir level (FRL) of 124.80 feet. With continuous inflows from the upstream regions of Kodagu and Wayanad, engineers at the site are closely monitoring the situation.

Authorities have indicated that if the inflow continues at the present rate, water discharge may be increased to 40,000 cusecs at any moment to maintain the dam’s safety level. As a precaution, officials have instructed villagers residing along the riverbanks in Srirangapatna, Mandya, and downstream Mysuru to avoid venturing near the river.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has reported moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of the Cauvery basin, including Kodagu, Hassan, and Chamarajanagar districts. The increase in water inflow has also prompted monitoring at the Hemavathi and Harangi dams, where discharge levels are expected to rise.

Local authorities and police have begun setting up warning boards and have advised farmers not to engage in fishing or grazing cattle near the river. Emergency teams have been kept on standby to tackle any eventual flood-like situation.

Officials reassured that the water release would be regulated to avoid damage to agricultural lands downstream but stressed the importance of public cooperation. The situation remains under control, but with the dam at full capacity, the next 24 hours will be crucial for managing the water flow effectively.