Cavore Ignites Residency Road - A New Era of Nightlife Arrives in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru has a new heartbeat. Cavore, the city’s newest home of high-energy dining and electric nights, has officially opened its doors on Residency Road, marking the beginning of a nightlife revolution where celebration, rhythm, and indulgence collide.

Crafted as a spectacle of sight, sound, and taste, Cavore blends world-class mixology, gourmet flavors, and a vibrant, magnetic atmosphere that transforms with every hour of the night. The room, the rhythm, the floor everything moves together to create a night that refuses to slow down.

The grand launch lit up the city with powerhouse performances by Singer King, supported by Aryan Khan, setting the perfect tone for what Cavore promises to deliver every night, immersive entertainment, high-voltage energy, and unforgettable memories.

“Cavore isn’t just a venue it’s an afterglow,” a Cavore spokesperson said. “Here, every night is designed to leave a mark that lingers long after the last spark of celebration.”

With bold cocktails, elevated dining, and an atmosphere built for the uninhibited, Cavore invites Bengaluru to embrace nights that are opulent, unrestrained, and unapologetically alive.