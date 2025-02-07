Live
Just In
CCB Arrests Theft Accused Absconding for 12 Years in Mangaluru
Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a man who had been on the run for 12 years after securing bail in three theft cases registered in 1999 and 2012.
The accused, Abdul Hameed (50), was involved in cases where valuables were stolen from parked cars in the jurisdictions of Mangaluru East and Mangaluru North Police Stations. Despite being arrested and released on bail, Hameed failed to appear in court during trial proceedings and went into hiding.
The CCB team apprehended the accused near Dharmasthala and handed him over to Mangaluru East Police Station for further investigation.
The operation was led by ACP Manoj Kumar Naik, Inspector Rafiq K M, PSI Narendra, and other officials. Commissioner of Police Anupam Agarwal, IPS, commended the team for successfully tracing the accused in this long-pending case.