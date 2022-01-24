CCTV footage proves nemesis for mechanical engineer-turned bank robber

Bengaluru: 28-year-old S Dheeraj, a mechanical engineer working in a private company found his salary, too, meagre to meet his luxurious lifestyle. He has borrowed a staggering Rs 35 lakh from online apps and other lenders. He also lost money by investing in an online company. He wanted to borrow more money to clear some debts, but no one helped him.



As the noose tightened around his neck for repayment of loans, he hit upon a self-destructive idea – to rob a bank.

Dheeraj studied online on how to rob and zeroed in on the State Bank of India (SBI) BTM Layout First Stage branch in Bengaluru to carry out his plan to make quick money. He conducted a recce on the bank to observe the goings on in the bank to choose a right time to strike.

He was successful at robbing the bank at knife point on January 14. He pointed the knife at one of the employees while they were about to close the bank. But his luck did not long last as Madiwala police caught up with him soon.

"Dheeraj is a resident of Mani Vilas Garden Road, Kamakshipaliya. He was working in a private company. We have seized Rs 6.50 lakh in cash and 1.805 kg gold from him," said Southeast Division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srinath Joshi.

The job of this novice robber became easier as there was no guard at the bank when he moved in. However, according to police, he was caught on CCTV camera on the bank premisis.

Dheeraj obviously did not reckon with CCTV cameras.

After the heist, he sneaked out and walked about five km before taking an autorickshaw to Majestic from where he travelled by buses to Chikkamagaluru, Shimoga and Bellary districts before returning to Bengaluru, as part of his elaborate plan to hoodwink police.

Based on CCTV footage, the police kept track of his movements and arrested Dheeraj while he was paying to one of his money lenders.