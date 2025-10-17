Live
Celebrate with Purpose: Festive Décor that Empowers Women and the Planet
Bengaluru : This festive season, light up your home - and someone’s life - with GreenKraft, India’s leading natural fibre-led lifestyle brand. GreenKraft is a 100% producer-owned company, built by women’s collectives from rural and marginalised communities in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Odisha. Each product is crafted using nature’s own materials - banana bark, bamboo, and sal leaves - transformed into elegant, functional, and earth-friendly decor.
Incubated by Industree Foundation in 2013, GreenKraft empowers women with economic independence, social equity, and sustainable livelihoods. Every product you buy supports fair wages, dignified work, and eco-conscious production - making your celebrations meaningful and memorable.
New Festive Collection: Crafted by Hand, Rooted in Nature
Available on: GreenKraft.in, Flourish India, Amazon, Zwende, Suspire, Gaatha, GoSwadeshi
This year, deck your home with String Lights – Natural fibre lights that bring an earthy glow to your evenings. Tea-Light Holders and Lanterns – Handwoven warmth for your festive rituals. Hangings, Torans and Streamers – Vibrant accents that welcome joy and guests. Sal Leaf Tableware – Elegant, biodegradable serveware perfect for conscious hosting
Each item is designed to blend heritage with modern aesthetics, making it perfect for urban homes that value tradition and sustainability.