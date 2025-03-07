Celebrating Resilience and Leadership: Honoring Women at SWR

Bengaluru : South Western Railway has commenced the celebrations for International Women’s Day 2025 with a series of engaging and inspiring events aimed at honoring the contributions of women and fostering a spirit of inclusivity and empowerment at both the Headquarters and across all Divisions of SWR.

This year’s theme for International Women’s Day is “Accelerate Action for Gender Equality.” It highlights the focused efforts to advance gender equality and empower women globally. At South Western Railway, this theme resonates deeply as we celebrate the women who are breaking barriers and contributing across all levels of the organization.

SWR is deeply committed to ensuring equal opportunities for all employees, regardless of gender, and fosters an environment free from gender discrimination. Whether it’s women working in control rooms, managing railway stations, or serving in leadership positions, women at SWR are proving that there are no limits to what they can achieve. From field unit staff like Track Maintainers, Technicians, Loco Pilots and Sr. Section Engineers to senior administrative roles like Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs), women are contributing significantly to every facet of the organization. They excel in key operational, technical, and administrative roles- demonstrating resilience, dedication, and excellence in improving the efficiency and safety of operations, while making significant contributions to the smooth functioning of SWR.

On 8th March, as part of the International Women's Day celebrations, the Bengaluru Division will operate Train No. 20624 KSR Bengaluru - Mysuru Malgudi Express with an all-women crew, departing Bengaluru at 13:50 hrs. Additionally, the Mysuru Division will run Train No. 12975 Mysuru - Jaipur Express, departing Mysuru at 10:30 hrs. These trains will be entirely staffed by women, from the train crew to the onboard staff, symbolizing empowerment and gender equality in action.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, various events were organized at the Headquarters to engage and empower women employees. These included sports events like Badminton and Throwball to promote physical wellness and team spirit among the women staff. In addition, a Rangoli competition was held where vibrant designs were displayed that emphasized women’s empowerment and safety, a culinary display competition showcasing diverse cuisines, and a flower decoration competition that highlighted the creativity and talent of women employees.

The Bengaluru, Hubballi, and Mysuru divisions also hosted several events in honor of International Women’s Day, including sports activities such as Badminton, Throwball, and Chess for women. Additionally, Rangoli competitions, Mehendi and nail art, and fireless cooking were organized to celebrate the occasion. The Mysuru division took proactive steps to promote health and well-being by conducting a Bone Mineral Density test and a Breast Cancer screening camp for women employees. Furthermore, a session on obesity and stress management, focusing on the physical and mental well-being of women, will be held on March 8th. This session will offer valuable insights and strategies to help women maintain a healthy lifestyle and manage stress effectively.