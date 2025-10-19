Centre releases ₹384 crore to Karnataka under SDRF for flood relief

Bengaluru : In the wake of heavy rainfall causing widespread damage, the Union Home Ministry has released the second installment of funds under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to Karnataka. A total of ₹1,950 crore has been sanctioned to Maharashtra and Karnataka, with Karnataka receiving ₹384.40 crore and Maharashtra ₹1,566.40 crore.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally shared the update in Kannada, emphasizing that the Modi government stands with citizens during and after disasters. The funds will be used for immediate relief and rehabilitation for those affected by the intense southwest monsoon, including flood, landslide, and cloudburst-related damages.

“This year, the Centre has released ₹13,603.20 crore to 27 states under SDRF and ₹2,189.28 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to 15 states. Additionally, an extra ₹4,571.30 crore has been disbursed under SDRF to 21 states and ₹372.09 crore under NDRF to 9 states to support disaster-affected populations,” the release stated.





ವಿಪತ್ತುಗಳ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲೂ, ಅದರ ನಂತರವೂ ಜನರ ಜೊತೆಯೇ ನಿಂತಿದೆ ಮೋದಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರ.



ಇಂದು, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಮತ್ತು ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳಿಗೆ SDRF ನ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಪಾಲಿನ ಎರಡನೇ ಕಂತಾಗಿ ರೂ. 1,950.80 ಕೋಟಿಯನ್ನು ಮುಂಗಡವಾಗಿ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ. ಈ ವರ್ಷ ಅತಿವೃಷ್ಠಿ ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರವಾಹದಿಂದ ಹಾನಿಗೊಳಗಾದ ಜನರಿಗೆ ತಕ್ಷಣದ ಪರಿಹಾರ ನೆರವು ನೀಡಲು ಈ… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 19, 2025





The second tranche comes as part of the Centre’s commitment to rapid assistance for states affected by natural calamities. “The funds will ensure immediate relief for residents impacted by floods and heavy rains this year,” Amit Shah tweeted, reiterating the government’s proactive approach in disaster management.

With the release, Karnataka will now be equipped to provide timely rehabilitation and infrastructure repair in flood-hit districts, enabling faster recovery for affected communities. Maharashtra, bearing the brunt of the monsoon damage, has received the bulk of the allocation to address large-scale losses.

This step highlights the Centre’s emphasis on disaster preparedness and responsive support to states, ensuring that relief reaches citizens efficiently and helps mitigate the impact of extreme weather events.