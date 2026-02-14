Centre’s nod key to Mekedatu, Upper Krishna projects: Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said the Karnataka government is ready to implement the Mekedatu and pending Upper Krishna Project (UKP) works once it receives the necessary approvals from the Union government.

Speaking at the inauguration of the International Dam Safety Conference held at the JN Tata Auditorium of the Indian Institute of Science, Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, expressed confidence that the Centre would extend cooperation.

He said Bengaluru, with a population of nearly 1.5 crore, has emerged as a global hub attracting industries and investments from across the world. “The responsibility of supplying water to such a rapidly growing city rests with us. We have moved forward with a balanced dam project, and the Supreme Court has recently delivered a judgment in favour of the project. We are now awaiting the Centre’s approval,” he said.

According to him, the Mekedatu project will help supply drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding regions while also generating 400 MW of power. On the Upper Krishna Project, Shivakumar said the government has adopted a transparent policy and decided to provide compensation to farmers who lose land in accordance with the 2013 land acquisition law. By December 2025, irrigation facilities will be extended to 1.72 lakh acres of agricultural land, he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister also urged relaxation of the 500-metre restriction around dams under dam safety guidelines to promote tourism and support local economies.

Calling dams symbols of national strength and progress, Shivakumar said they safeguard the future, empower farmers, generate clean energy and ensure community welfare. “The strength of a dam lies not only in how it is built, but also in how well it is maintained,” he noted.

He pointed out that India has around 6,500 dams, ranking third globally in terms of numbers, while Karnataka has 232 dams. A significant number of them are over 25 years old, underlining the need for systematic safety measures.