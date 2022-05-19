Centre's nod to set up AIIMS in Karnataka

Bengaluru: In a move that will greatly boost Karnataka's health and medical education sector, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya gave a green signal for establishing an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in the State. The assurance was given during a meeting between Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Mandaviya in New Delhi on Wednesday. Minister Sudhakar had earlier submitted a request to the Union government to start an AIIMS in Karnataka to enhance public healthcare and medical education infrastructure. "I thank our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ji for assurin' an AIIMS for Karnataka. This will greatly benefit the state and further enhance state's health and medical education," said Minister Sudhakar.

New NIMHANS poly trauma centre and PG institute



Dr K Sudhakar also announced that the DPR for a new National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) poly trauma centre and PG institute has been submitted to the Standing Finance Committee (SFC). Once approved, the new institute will come up at Kyalasanahalli near Hennur Main road in Bengaluru. Initially, the Karnataka government had submitted a proposal to the SFC for the construction of a medical college in 2021. However, the SFC had asked the government to focus on NIMHANS expertise in PG training.

The new 538-bed institute is set to come up in three years at a cost of 489 crore. Sudhakar in a letter to Mandaviya made suggestions to improve healthcare in the State. The suggestions made are opening a separate state level university for nursing and allied health sciences to ensure quality and professionalism. PPP model for administration of hospitals. Special curriculum and training of in-service doctors in hospital management. Priority for domicile students in deemed universities. Extending GoI's assistance to establish medical colleges in all districts irrespective of whether it has a private medical college or not. Stringent norms to ensure world class food safety and standards. And flexibility in leveraging National Health Mission to address state specific and region-specific health challenges.