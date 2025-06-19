Centuries-old Nizam-era bridge over Bhima river faces collapse

Yadgir: A historic bridge constructed during the reign of the Nizams of Hyderabad, located on the outskirts of Yadgir, is now on the verge of collapse due to years of negligence by officials. The centuries-old stone bridge, which connects Vijayapura to Hyderabad and sees the daily movement of thousands of vehicles, is showing visible signs of wear and structural damage.

The bridge, built entirely of stone without any cement or modern reinforcement, now has several cracks in its walls. Small peepal trees (fig trees) have begun to grow from the crevices, further loosening the stones and threatening the stability of the structure. With no side railings and walls weakening due to overgrown vegetation, the bridge has become a serious safety hazard.

Locals have raised concerns that despite being a vital lifeline for commuters and heavy vehicles connecting various taluks in the Yadgir district, no serious restoration work has been undertaken. Ironically, the bridge is frequently used by top district officials and legislators, yet its deteriorating condition seems to escape their attention.

Whenever VIPs, including ministers or the Chief Minister, are scheduled to pass through, the authorities simply trim the plants on the surface to create the illusion of cleanliness. However, the roots of these trees continue to grow deep inside the bridge structure, causing further cracks and destabilizing the stone walls.

Though funds are reportedly allocated annually for the maintenance of the bridge, locals allege that the money is either misused or left unutilized. With every passing monsoon, the fear of collapse grows stronger among daily commuters and residents, who now demand immediate action.

“Instead of just trimming the plants from above, the authorities must uproot the trees completely and initiate long-term restoration before we lose this historic asset,” urged concerned citizens. Unless urgent structural repairs and conservation measures are undertaken, this centuries-old bridge may soon become a tragic example of administrative neglect.