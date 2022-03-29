CET entrance test to be held on June 16,17 and 18

Bengaluru: The Common Entrance Test (CET)-2022, the eligibility test to seek admission for professional courses in Karnataka, will be held on June 16, 17, and 18. The State Minister for Higher Education, Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan announced on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, Minister Ashwath Narayan said, The decision was made only after the dates have been scheduled by taking into account the probable schedule dates for similar kinds of tests in other states.

The aspirant candidates can register their names for CET-2022 from April 5 to April 20 and submit applications.

Accordingly, the CET is scheduled for June 16 in the morning, Biology in the afternoon, Physics in the morning and Chemistry in the afternoon, and Candidates in the border districts and living outside the state will be held on June 18.

Interested candidates can now register their name on the CET website from April 5 to April 20, they can apply online. Through online they can pay the fees by April 22. After payment of the fee, they will have time from May 2 to May 6, if the information in their application has to be changed.

The minister explained that the students can download the admission cards from May 30.