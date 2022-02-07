Chamarajanagar: All three children of mason become Sub-Inspectors

Chamarajanagara: Two brothers and a sister of the same family have drawn attention of people by becoming police sub inspectors through competitive examinations. The three children of mason Chandru and Shanthamma are natives of Madalavadi village in Chamarajanagara taluk. Chandru has a piece of land in the village and doing mason work for livelihood.

Chandru's first son Ravi Kumar selected as Sub Inspector to Karnataka Reserve Police in the year 2016-17. The second son Prabhu was selected as Sub-Inspector in 2020. The third daughter Suguna selected for civil sub inspector recently. Though they hail from a poor family , Chandru gave good education to children amid poverty. Ravi Kumar has done Masters in Economics , Prabhu is a graduate and Suguna is an engineering graduate.

Speaking to The Hans India on Monday Ravi Kumar said that amid poverty they worked hard to get government jobs. He said they faced discrimination in native owing to poor economic condition. He said after joining government service he financially helped his brother and sister to study and motivated them to take up government job. Now Ravi Kumar is preparing for KAS examination.

Prabhu who was selected post of PSI at just 21 years said that he passed FDA, SDA, Jailor and Excise Sub- Inspector examination and finally selected Civil Sub Inspector's post. He said he is undergoing training at Kalburgi police academy and posted to Mysuru. Suguna said that she managed to pass the examination under guidance of brothers. By getting jobs soon after completion of graduation all the three proved they are talented. They say if any youth take inspiration from them it would be really happy.