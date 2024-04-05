Chitradurga is our stronghold, Chandrappa will win by more than 2 lakh margin: CM

Chitradurga: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asked from where did Mr. Modi get the thousands of crores for Operation Kamala? Where did thousands of crores of money come from to pay crores to Congress and other party MLAs? The CM demanded that PM Modi must answer the people of the country whether it is black money or not. He was speaking after Inaugurating a public meeting organized in Chitradurga Lok Sabha constituency.

'The PM has said that he would bring back the black money from abroad and deposit 15 lakh rupees to the family of every Indian. Did he? He gave a speech that the income of the farmers would be doubled. The income did not increase by a single rupee. They had promised to create 2 crore jobs per year. Did you do it Narendra Modi?', the CM asked. 'You said that you would make petrol, diesel, cooking gas, fertilizer, oil, pulses available at very low prices, did you do it Mr. Modi?'

'We have implemented five guarantees because we want to give some comfort to the families who were in trouble due to the price hike during your time. 4 to 6 thousand rupees is saved per family and the purchasing power of my people has increased. This was made possible by from the Congress government Mr. Modiji'. Our Constitution provides social justice and equal opportunities for the 95% majority of communities of this country . BJP's agenda is to change this Constitution. This has been openly stated by former BJP Union Ministers. Therefore, do not allow the implementation of Manusmriti by changing the country's Constitution, he said.

‘Till today the BJP has not come to power on its own strength. They have come to power twice through the backdoor. The people of the state must teach a proper lesson to the BJP which is betraying the State again and again’, CM said.

'RSS trains these BJP people to lie. They keep telling lies upon lies. The people of the country asked as to why the drought money due to the people of the state was not returned. But Amit Shah told a blatant lie that the state government had applied 3 months late' fumed Siddaramaiah.