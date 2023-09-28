Choreographer who broke traffic rules 99 times, got caught for 100th time

Bengaluru: A Dance Choreographer who had violated traffic rules 99 times was caught by the traffic police on the 100th violation. The police imposed a fine of Rs 56,000 on the choreographer. This has gone viral on Twitter and netizens have received mixed reactions. Now the police have seized the choreographer's scooter and have given two months to pay the fine. The cops warned that otherwise the vehicle will be auctioned.

Choreographer Hasan Rahman (25), a resident of Bilekahalli, Bengaluru, conducts a dance class at the BTM second stage. Hasan Rehman was speeding in the opposite direction near Vega City Junction on Bannerghatta Road. This would cause trouble to other riders. The scene of Rahman driving the vehicle in violation of the traffic rules was recorded on the dash cam of the car.

At the same time, the car driver checked the cases on the bike in the traffic police app. At this time, it was found that 99 cases and Rs 56,000 fine were pending. The car driver immediately took a photo of the bike to the traffic police and tagged the traffic police and tweeted it.

Knowing this, the traffic police checked the bike number and traced the rider. The bike was found in the Mico Layout traffic police area. They immediately went to the place where the bike was and seized it. South Division Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivaprakash Devaraju spoke about this and said that we have impounded the vehicle of the traffic violator.

His driving license is recommended to be suspended. Time has been given to Rahman for two months to pay violation dues of Rs 56,000. If they fail to pay the fine within two months, their vehicle will be auctioned, the Mico Layout police said. He said that a case has been registered at Mico Layout Police Station under IPC and Indian Motor Vehicle (IMV) Act.

Hasan Rahman has 54 cases of driving without helmet, 34 cases of faulty number plate, five cases of using mobile while driving, three cases of no entry and three cases of no parking, parking at zebra crossing and triple riding have been reported.