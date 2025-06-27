CID files ‘B’ report in Suraj Revanna sexual assault case

Bengaluru: In a major development, JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna has received significant relief in one of the unnatural sexual assault cases filed against him.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which was investigating the case, has submitted a ‘B’ report to the Special Court for Public Representatives, citing lack of sufficient evidence.

The case was initially filed based on a complaint by an individual claiming to be a member of “Brigade Khajanchi”, and an FIR was registered at the Holenarasipura Rural Police Station. The CID took over the investigation and found that the evidence was insufficient to proceed with charges in one of the two FIRs filed against Revanna.

However, CID has already filed a charge sheet in a separate FIR related to similar allegations. The original complaint dates back to June 22, 2024, when the alleged victim accused Suraj Revanna of sexual misconduct. He was arrested the following day on June 23. The complaint was initially submitted in Hassan district and was later transferred to Holenarasipura Rural Police.

Meanwhile, Revanna’s associate Shivakumar filed a counter-complaint, alleging blackmail for money. He claimed that the complainant threatened to file a false case unless Rs 5 crore was paid.

Following these conflicting claims, the case was handed over to CID. With the ‘B’ report now filed in one of the cases, Suraj Revanna stands cleared in that instance, while legal proceedings in the other continue.